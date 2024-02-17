Book review: Drawn To Satire pays tribute to Singapore’s cartoonists

Drawn To Satire: Sketches Of Cartoonists In Singapore

By C.T. Lim and Koh Hong Teng

Creative Non-fiction/Pause Narratives/Softcover/144 pages/$27/Major bookstores

3 stars

Giving long-neglected home-grown cartoonists some love is a great idea.

Drawn To Satire is a long overdue look at the lives of eight Singapore cartoonists. But while the intention might be good, the execution is wobbly, reflecting the pitfalls of attempting to document pop culture history in a country with a short memory and scant respect for art history.

Writer C.T. Lim and artist Koh Hong Teng have collaborated to present a series of creative non-fiction loosely based on the biographies of the cartoonists.

Lim is a long-time pop culture fan who has written extensively on Singapore’s comic book scene, while Koh published Gone Case: A Graphic Novel, Book 1 and Book 2 with writer Dave Chua in 2010 and 2011 respectively.

And these are, as the title proclaims, sketches – literally as the details are presented in graphic form as comic panels, and figuratively since the biographical details are short at best and non-existent in the worst case.

Creative non-fiction, in this reader’s mind, is a sometimes questionable genre in which practitioners play fast and loose with facts or the lack thereof. There is a sneaking suspicion that in the worst examples of the genre, writers resort to it as a way of papering over lack of research or sources.

This book begins promisingly enough with China-born artist and teacher Tchang Ju Chi. Tchang was tragically shortlived, disappearing, aged 38, during the infamous Sook Ching operation in Singapore in 1942, a massacre of Chinese men by Japanese forces.

Before World War II, Tchang was active in the mass medium of newsprint, editing and drawing for the Sin Chew Jit Poh, a Chinese daily. His print career offers more material traces to ground the story of his life.

Famed China artist Xu Beihong makes a cameo, having painted a portrait of Tchang’s wife and daughter.

Also introduced here is a shadowy cartoon figure, a recurring motif throughout the book meant, one presumes, as a unifying strand tying together a bunch of disparate chapters.

This tactic works better in sections where there is more biographical information serving as a ballast for this spectre’s imaginary musings.

There are a few names that will ring bells with art aficionados.

Nanyang pioneer artist Liu Kang, for example, who lived to the ripe old age of 93, long enough to be recognised for his artistic achievements. His cartoon work is less well known, limited to Chop Suey, a book capturing the horrors of the Japanese Occupation of Malaya published in 1946.

Similarly, second-generation artists Koeh Sia Yong, 86, and Lim Mu Hue (1936 to 2008), whose works can be seen at the National Gallery Singapore. Koeh, like Liu, is better known for his art than his cartoons. He drew political cartoons for Chinese newspaper Nanyang Siang Pau in the 1970s.