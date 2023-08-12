Book review: Conviction has an exciting plot about moral choices, but lacks depth

Conviction

By Jack Jordan

Mystery/Simon & Schuster UK/Paperback/432 pages/$28.08/Amazon SG (amzn.to/3s0u7xY)

3 stars

British author Jack Jordan presents a moral conundrum in his latest thriller, Conviction.

Wade Darling is accused of murdering his family and setting the house on fire. His lawyer, Neve Harper, can either ensure his jail sentence or risk exposure of the secret behind her husband’s disappearance.

Torn between her integrity as a lawyer and the secret guilt she has carried for three years, the price for disobeying her blackmailers is the death of her stepdaughter, Hannah.

The novel wastes no time upping the stakes, as Neve quickly learns that Wade’s previous lawyer was murdered for ignoring the same blackmailers.

That same night, Neve reveals the truth of her husband’s disappearance, further complicating the decision she has at hand.

Most thrilling are the courtroom scenes as Neve and Crown prosecutor Niall Richardson argue over Wade’s presumed innocence.

The five days of witness statements and cross-examinations make up half the book, its professional setting serving as the foil to Neve’s frantic attempts to continue hiding her secret after working hours.

Neve says of the first day of trial: “The art of a good opening speech isn’t just a matter of relaying evidence of one’s stance, it is a testament to the power of storytelling.

“Speeches in court are ways to grip the jury with your tale: pull at their heartstrings, deliver open questions the jury will be left to answer. It is our best chance to persuade the jurors to take our side.”

Spanning 10 days, the tight timeline heightens tension, making it more exciting to see Neve’s mind at work as she attempts to outsmart her blackmailers.

However, the novel chooses not to flesh out the internal conflict of Neve’s guilt and grief, focusing on her panic at the truth being revealed to those around her.

Were this a bigger part of the novel, it would have added a dimension of complexity for Neve’s actions.