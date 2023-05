This is a monumental debut by Swedish writer Lydia Sandgren, with immediate comparisons to Ian McEwan’s Lessons (2022), both premised on the life of a middle-aged man whose wife just ups and leaves one day with no explanation.

The difference is that Sandgren deftly explores her femme fatale’s psychology, despite readers never learning about events from her point of view. (The excellent book cover shapes her profile in the negative space between sheets of paper.)