By Cheon Myeong-kwan, translated by Kim Chi-young

Fiction/Europa Editions/Paperback/368 pages/$30.24/Books Kinokuniya

4 stars

Bewitched at the sight of a blue whale cresting above the ocean, Geumbok has a glint in her eye. She catches a vision of herself leaving her meagre village life behind for good in pursuit of bigger, better things.