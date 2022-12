Terry Pratchett: A Life With Footnotes

By Rob Wilkins

Biography/Doubleday/Paperback/439 pages/$33.71/Books Kinokuniya

4 out of 5 stars

A man “is not dead while his name is still spoken”. So goes a line in Going Postal (2004), the 33rd book in Terry Pratchett’s Discworld series. This is the hope embedded in this biography – a loving, wry portrait of the late British author.