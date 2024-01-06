Book Box: Zooming in on 5 recent blockbusters

SINGAPORE – When Thea Guanzon, 34, began writing fan fiction in high school, she never imagined it would lead to a three-book deal for The Hurricane Wars (2023) with Harper Voyager.

“It was just a hobby for me, that’s all I thought it could ever be. Fan fiction was my creative outlet for several years. I went from fandom to fandom and it never really stopped. Even when I was working, I would write fan fiction during my lunch breaks,” she tells The Straits Times over coffee at Toastbox in News Centre.

Fan fiction is written by fans of characters and works from literature and popular culture. These amateur writings are not authorised and usually published informally on online platforms.

Guanzon wrote fan fiction and short stories inspired by everything from the Harry Potter series and Netflix hit The 100 (2014-2020), to the animation series Avatar: The Last Airbender and even Victor Hugo’s classic novel Les Miserables. Her short stories posted on blogging site Tumblr earned her a dedicated following.

