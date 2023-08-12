Book Box: Women of substance

Here is a tightly plotted thriller by a young South Korean feminist writer that lays bare the knives stowed in both the psyche of men and women in a patriarchal society.

Another Person by Kang Hwagil begins like a testimonial against an isolated incident of workplace and intimate violence.

Jina is told she has “ruined a good man’s life” when she brings her senior to court for assaulting her five times.

When Jina takes to the Internet to expose the injustice – Manager Lee is fined only three million won (about S$3,000) – she gets vitriol instead of support, including an anonymous comment that calls her a liar.

