Book Box: Watery curses, literary flings

Best-selling author Abraham Verghese’s first book in over a decade begins with the tears of a mother and daughter.

“The saddest day of a girl’s life is the day of her wedding,” he writes – and Mariamma, 12, is about to be married to a much older man in South India in 1900.

She will be ripped from her mother’s bosom to learn the rhythms of self-contained Parambil, a village in Kerala, though she soon discovers a strange affliction.

Her sagely husband prefers the height of treetops to being transported in a raft. The eyes of her son, Jojo, roll uncontrollably in their sockets when she pours water over him for a bath.

Thus begins a slice-of-life, multi-generational tale full of reverence and compassion for the way people handle tragedy and cope with a condition they cannot fully understand.

