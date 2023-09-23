Book Box: Unusual perspectives on life

TOKYO – Hiromi Kawakami, the acclaimed Japanese writer, does not hesitate for a moment to label the characters in her novels as “strange”.

This description applies to the humans in her poignant down-to-earth stories, as well as the gods and shape-shifting creatures that nonchalantly flit between animal, spiritual and human forms in her genre-bending works.

The 65-year-old, who is divorced with two adult children, says she hopes to capture the enigma of human beings and their relationships with their surroundings through her stories.

Book review: In Dragon Palace, Hiromi Kawakami delivers an absurdist take on the human psyche