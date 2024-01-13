Book Box: Tuck into food, glorious food

This is the most fun and informative book about Chinese food I have ever read.

I should add the caveat that, having struggled with the Chinese language all my life, culinary texts in the original Chinese language are way beyond my ken.

So, ironically, it is British food writer Fuchsia Dunlop who has unlocked Chinese culinary secrets for this reader in the past with her practical cookbooks about the wonders of Sichuan and Jiangnan cuisines.

Fans of Dunlop’s writing will know what to expect: Conversational anecdotes about the Sinophile’s decades-long engagement with China, deep and scholarly detours into the geographical and political histories of Chinese cuisine, and lucid breakdowns of sophisticated cooking techniques.

READ HERE NOW

Book review: National Dish serves up bite-sized portions of history in food-focused travelogues