Book Box: Tech disruptions

Unfortunately, there is not much in pioneer Internet journalist Kara Swisher’s supposed tell-all that is revelatory.

Big tech is dominated by white, wealthy men divorced from reality, eager to “move fast and break things”. Check.

Governments have been too slow to regulate because they have for so long underestimated new media – surely, at this point a pedestrian conclusion.

Artificial intelligence is the next frontier and it “will eventually plough over us like a highway construction machine rolling over an anthill”.

This is a warning so belated it has become mainstream.

READ MORE HERE

Book review: Space thriller meets Chinese history in Hao Jingfang’s dizzying Jumpnauts