Book Box: Tales inspired by the past

Opening with the disappearance of teenage boys in 1945 Japanese-occupied Malaya, The Storm We Made follows mother of three Cecily Alcantara as her worst nightmare comes true when her son Abel vanishes to the Kanchanaburi Labour Camp on the Burma-Thailand border.

Soon, the reader learns that the Eurasian woman had a part to play in the Japanese’s imperial ambition to create an “Asia for Asians”, which had seen nearly the whole of South-east Asia come under the flag of the Japanese empire, a guilt that eats at her.

