Book Box: Stories on thrills and spills

The idea of a state-trained elite soldier with a licence to kill is a well-worn trope in a thriving sub-genre of testosterone-driven, action-thriller fiction. So Jack Carr’s James Reece can claim a straight line of descent from Ian Fleming’s James Bond through Robert Ludlum’s Jason Bourne to Mark Greaney’s Court Gentry.

Like all these predecessors that have been adapted for film, Reece has been picked up for Prime Video’s The Terminal List (2022 to present; the first of the Reece book series), with Chris Pratt in the lead.

As the genre has evolved, so, too, has the violence quotient been upped and, more intriguingly, the political subtext cranked to a distinctly conservative timbre.

Fans of this series will know that Carr does not flinch from detailed descriptions of violence. Over the past five books, Reece has carved a bloody swathe through countless nameless henchmen and assorted corrupt politicians. This latest book is no different, with a particularly bloody episode in a health club as well as a Gulag torture throwback.

