Book Box: Spotlight on books and bookstores

Singaporean Shanna Tan stumbled into translation when she translated a tweet from a K-pop idol.

“I never really thought I wanted to work towards being a translator. It was a natural journey that just materialised,” says the 33-year-old.

The polyglot, who has been self-studying Korean since 2008, also translates from Japanese and Chinese, and is now learning Thai.

Today, the home-grown self-starter is one of the rising stars in translation being tapped by international publishers such as Bloomsbury and Penguin Random House to bring some of South Korea’s bestsellers into English.

