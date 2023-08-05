Book Box: Spooky tales

In a port city where toxic algae in the water results in a deadly red wind that infects anyone it touches, an unnamed woman waits for an ambiguous end.

Uruguayan author Fernanda Trias’ dystopian novel won a slew of Latin-American literary awards and has now been translated from Spanish into English by Heather Cleary.

It is an unnerving read, pervaded by a creeping dread both environmental and emotional, as the narrator clings to life in a city that is being slowly poisoned.

