Book Box: See history through horror

Fans of Katherine Arden’s Winternight trilogy (2017 to 2019) can be forgiven for being puzzled on their first encounter with her latest book.

Unlike the dreamy fairy-tale world immediately conjured in her previous books, The Warm Hands Of Ghosts opens in startlingly realist mode.

There is an author’s note about the battle of Passchendaele in Belgium during World War I in 1917, a detailed map of the cities of Poperinghe and Ypres vis-a-vis the Western front, and a box arrives in the town of Halifax in Nova Scotia, Canada.

It contains a uniform and dog tags belonging to Freddie, Laura Iven’s younger brother, a soldier fighting on the aforementioned Western front. It is a bleak opening, made even bleaker by the circumstances Arden puts her heroine in.

