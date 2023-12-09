Book Box: Perfect for Christmas gifting

English author Kate Atkinson has toyed with the idea of infinite possibilities in her 2013 novel Life After Life, in which central character Ursula Todd is put through a groundhog day grinder of endless alternate life trajectories, from being stillborn to being brutally murdered by her abusive husband.

Here, Atkinson rehashes this computer game trick with a lighter – and more conceptual – touch. Her latest offering is a cycle of interlinked short stories situated in York with the end of the world nigh – except everything keeps rebooting, each time with a new set of unexpected rules.

The collection starts biblically, with the rhythm of a fairytale. She gives the Book of John a spin: “In the beginning was the Void. Then came the Word, and with the Word the World began. Then one day, to everyone’s surprise, the Void returned, and darkness rolled over the land.”

