Book Box: Murder and violence in print

A dead body, disembowelled on a rooftop. Two detectives, studying the scene of the crime in the cold hours before dawn. Across the water, a possible witness: a beautiful, enigmatic femme fatale who may be their downfall.

So far, so noir. But this murder has occurred in a city that does not exist, in the Roaring Twenties of an America that never was. In Cahokia, Native Americans call the shots.

Many have tried to reprise the style of American hard-boiled detective fiction immortalised by writers Dashiell Hammett and Raymond Chandler from the 1920s to the 1950s.

Some have succeeded over the years. One thinks of James Ellroy’s seamy L.A. Confidential (1990); Richard K. Morgan’s cyberpunk thriller Altered Carbon (2002); or China Mieville’s speculative urban mystery The City & The City (2009).

In the past decade, however, no one has come close to touching the legacy of Hammett and Chandler – till now.

