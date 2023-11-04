Book Box: Joys and pains of dating

SINGAPORE – Romantic comedy author Sophie Kinsella knows first-hand what it is like to suffer from burnout, the topic and title of her latest novel.

The 52-year-old says: “I’m the type of person who scrolls on Instagram and sees a claim to the cure for burnout, so I try it. I’ve tried meditating, bullet journalling and exercising, and a lot of them do have merit, but I think you have to be in the right place at the right time for them to work.”

For the British author, recovery was about finding and making little changes that benefitted the rest of her life.

Over a Zoom call from her home in Dorset, England, she says: “Where I start with preventing burnout is sleep. I’ve learnt that to fight burnout, having a good sleep routine is crucial.”

