Book Box: Inspiration from isolation

Fans of Andre Aciman’s Call Me By Your Name (2007) – which was made into a hit movie featuring actors Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer – will love the Italian-American writer’s newest novella.

Aciman returns to a triptych of obsessions in The Gentleman From Peru: summer, desire and Italy. A group of college friends are marooned at a lavish hotel on the Amalfi Coast and encounter a mysterious stranger who reveals his power of clairvoyance.

“Put it this way, it is not an accident that I frequently write about Italy,” says the 73-year-old over Zoom from his New York apartment, surrounded by three packed shelves of books in his background.

READ MORE HERE

Book review: Rowan Beaird’s The Divorcees a transporting novel of female friendship on a ranch