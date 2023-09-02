Book Box: Fresh spins

SINGAPORE – Having been successfully placed in a law firm in his final year of studies in India, Gourav Mohanty suddenly had an entire year ahead of him without needing to seek out internships.

Coincidentally, the 30-year-old had just finished reading A Dance With Dragons, American fantasy author George R.R. Martin’s fifth entry in his A Song Of Ice And Fire series, and was hunting for something similar in the Indian context.

He drew a blank. “Toni Morrison says that if you want to read a book that has not been written yet, it’s your duty to write it. So everything cinematically came together,” the now practising lawyer says over Zoom.

READ MORE HERE

Book review: C.K. Chau offers a rollicking update of Pride And Prejudice in Good Fortune