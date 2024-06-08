Book Box: Fresh look at the past

Leigh Bardugo, best known for her Grishaverse young-adult fantasy books, dips her toes into historical fantasy with The Familiar, a standalone novel set sometime towards the end of the 16th century.

It follows scullery maid Luiza Cotado, whose lack of sense puts her under the bidding of Victor de Parades. Caught using magic to perform miracles, she is presented with an opportunity to raise her station. The challenge is to win a competition by the Spanish king’s former secretary, Antonio Perez, and turn the tide for Spain to win the war against the heretic English queen.

Bardugo, an Israeli-American author, rose to popularity with her young-adult novel Shadow And Bone (2012), the first in a trilogy that later spawned two spin-off duologies, Six Of Crows (2015) and King Of Scars (2019).

