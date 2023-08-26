Book Box: Four novels by South-east Asian authors

The House Of Doors may be Malaysian author Tan Twan Eng’s first novel in 10 years, but one thing has remained the same: It earned a place on the longlist of the prestigious Booker Prize.

The 51-year-old former lawyer has written two other books, The Gift Of Rain, nominated for the longlist in 2007, and The Garden Of Evening Mists, which made it further into the shortlist in 2012.

That The House Of Doors is once more on this year’s longlist gives Tan a “100 per cent strike rate” – something he was told by the Booker Prize people was unprecedented.

