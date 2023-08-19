Book Box: Four new Singapore books

Singaporean poet Cyril Wong might have been one of the first home-grown writers to depict sexuality so frankly on the page, but on the occasion of his 16th poetry collection, he laments: “I’m not just a confessional writer leh.”

It is a label which has stuck since his first collection, Squatting Quietly (2002) – which drew comparisons to poets such as Sylvia Plath and Anne Sexton – up till more recent books such as The Lover’s Inventory (2015), which won the Singapore Literature Prize.

Wong is one of Singapore’s first openly gay poets, and ardent fans know him for his direct and ardent lines: “The men we loved, the men we had, the men we wanted. / They have done far worse than fail to miss us – / they have forgotten us.”

