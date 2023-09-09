Book Box: Family matters

Parents who went to unthinkable lengths to secure American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s Eras concert tickets for their offspring will sympathise with Ray Carney.

It is 1971, the start of the disco decade in dizzying, decaying New York City, and Carney is retired from his double life as a fence for stolen goods.

Now, he maintains a singular existence as a furniture store owner, a family man and an upstanding pillar of the African-American community.

But when his teenage daughter May clamours to go to a Jackson 5 concert, Carney is forced to hit up his old criminal contacts for those coveted tickets – and, in so doing, is drawn back into the city’s gritty underworld.

READ MORE HERE

Book review: Elizabeth Acevedo’s Family Lore traces lives of magical Dominican-American women in New York