Book Box: Dragons, fox spirits and more

Malaysian author Choo Yangsze does not know how many stories of fox spirits she read before writing her new novel, The Fox Wife.

After all, Chinese literature is teeming with the creatures, from Pu Songling’s 18th-century Strange Tales From A Chinese Studio to first-person accounts of spirit encounters in the 1950s.

“It wasn’t that hard to find a lot of material on it and, from there, to extrapolate and build a world of foxes,” Choo says over Zoom. “What’s always intrigued me is what’s on the other side. Why would foxes bother with people? Opening the door to the other has always appealed.”

READ MORE HERE

Book review: Choo Yangsze charms with fantastical tale of fox spirits