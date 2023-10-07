Book Box: Dive into fantasy worlds

Ysolda’s idyllic village life in Glaw Wood is shattered when her elder sister Hari is abducted by Ryders, who are knights of Seren, the Wolf Queen.

Hari is just one of the many “gifted” who are kidnapped by the queen, who intends to use their ability to communicate and connect with nature as a means to achieving her goal of locating the fabled Anchorite.

Some believe the Anchorite to be a spirit, an entity – a girl – with some sort of power who resides in the End-World Wood.

Others, like Ysolda, think it is just an origin story of how the world came to be.

READ MORE HERE

Book review: Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s horror novel Silver Nitrate casts a dark spell

