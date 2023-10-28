Book Box: Dark tales of the beauty industry, parasites and more

“Each morning we must arm ourselves,” incants the cultish voice of beauty guru Marva through Mirabelle’s screen, “against the many free radicals and pollutants that assail the air, leaving their unsightly oxidising marks on our epidermis”.

Mirabelle’s mother is dead. But flying back from Montreal for Noelle Des Jardin’s funeral – a party, as they call it in California – all she can think of is Marva’s voice urging her to follow her skincare routine: Botanical Resurrection Serum, Diamond-Infused Revitalising Eye Formula, Orpheus Flower Peptide Complex.

Mirabelle takes after her mother, who obsesses over fair skin and eternal youth, although the daughter has always felt she cannot quite live up to her mother’s beauty. (Her dead father, as Noelle tells a young Mirabelle in the book’s haunting fairy-tale prologue, was from a place where people were “darker and they were hairier”.)

Canadian novelist Mona Awad, born to an Egyptian father and a French-Canadian mother, plays with tropes of beauty in well-known fairy tales of Snow White and Beauty And The Beast in Rouge, and renovates them for the contemporary readership.

