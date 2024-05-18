Book Box: Ambition and its fallout

It sometimes feels as if I am not the target audience for Kwan’s brand of chi-chi lit (read: “Chinese chick literature”), being neither in need of scoring a rich handsome husband nor able to fit into any number of comely Valentino dresses.

Then again, if the writing is evocative enough, it should make this matron at least feel young and frisky again.

Alas, this book does not.

READ MORE HERE

Book review: Amor Towles’ Table For Two offers well-crafted stories about how money drives people