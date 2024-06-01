Book Box: A deep dive into love

One might be forgiven for an intrusive curiosity about David Nicholls’ love life.

The British author is, after all, best known for his heartbreakingly tragic One Day (2009), superbly adapted by Netflix in 2024 and for which he was the executive producer.

The 57-year-old, however, is quick to shut down any suggestions that his own experience of love has been anything but undramatic.

“I won’t describe it as smooth-sailing, but I’m very lucky,” Nicholls says of his marriage to spouse Hanna Nicholls. “I’ve been in the same relationship for coming up to 20 years now. I haven’t been on a date since 1997.”

