Body & Spirit show at Asian Civilisations Museum offers spiritual look at wellness

SINGAPORE – Religion and well-being come together at the new Body & Spirit exhibition at the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM).

The exhibition, which launched on Nov 25 and runs till March 26, 2023, features many pieces from local private collections, local donations or the museum’s existing collections. This decision was borne out of travel restrictions during the pandemic.

ACM’s senior Islamic art and Peranakan curator Noorashikin Zulkifli and South East Asia curator Conan Cheong have curated pieces from a wide variety of religions, including Buddhism, Jainism and Catholicism. These items are grouped by their practical or spiritual similarities within the exhibition.

Ms Noorashikin, 44, says: “What we are trying to do is look at the various aspects of embodied practices. If we are a believer, we go through ritual worship, but do we actually consider how these actions influence and shape our thinking?”