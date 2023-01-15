Big business for some galleries, consolation for others at Art SG

SINGAPORE – Business was good at the Cuturi Gallery booth at Art SG. Although its booth was just 25 sq m, the local gallery sold large paintings by all five of the Singapore artists that they represented at the art fair at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

The artworks by artists including Khairulddin Wahab and Aisha Rosli ranged between $3,000 and $15,000. Buyers also bought works that were not displayed at Art SG. Gallerist Kevin Troyano Cuturi, 33, says: “We have loved the experience and we’ll definitely explore a bigger presentation next year.” The art fair ended on Sunday.

At the Richard Koh Fine Art booth, Singapore artist Melissa Tan sold a laser-cut, stainless steel sculptural artwork for $45,000, exceeding the $30,000 price threshold that gallerist Richard Koh usually sees for art collectors here. While the artwork went to a Singapore collector, Mr Koh, 58, says: “We need more regional collectors.”

The international gallery David Zwirner said last Friday that it sold US$2.5 million (S$3.3 million) worth of art last Wednesday to collectors in Singapore, Hong Kong, mainland China and across South-east Asia.

Speaking at the fair last Saturday, Mr James Green, senior director and head of David Zwirner in London, says: “Selling to someone new is a mark of success.”

The gallery opened its Hong Kong location in 2018, so it has a head start in Asia. For Art SG, it brought in artists Katherine Bernhardt and Oscar Murillo. “We weren’t coming in blind. We already had requests,” adds the 39-year-old.

Of course, not all galleries sold works. Local gallery artcommune, which featured a solo presentation by second-generation Singapore artist Wong Keen, did not register sales by Saturday evening.

Regardless, gallerist Ho Sou Ping, 50, says it was important to be at Art SG. “You have to go to fairs to meet new collectors. It’s a necessary investment.”

For Australian artist Gary Carsley, Art SG was also a good opportunity to meet his audience and he was encouraged by the “active inquiry” into the making of his and Australia-based Singaporean artist Renjie Teoh’s immersive installation called Flutterbye Mansion, a solo presentation at local gallery Art Porters. Of the visitors to the booth, the 65-year-old says: “There was an awareness that the processes of making the work were intrinsic to the meaning of the work.” Three of their works were sold.

Noting that art fairs take time to get established, Art SG organiser Magnus Renfrew, 46, says that when he started Art Hong Kong in 2008, “the fair did not have scale and ambition then”.

“We had to encourage collectors from around the region to come. The same approach is very much necessary for Singapore.”