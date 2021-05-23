Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

2. (2) How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino

3. (3) First Person Singular by Haruki Murakami

4. (9) Lonely Castle In The Mirror by Mizuki Tsujimura

5. (7) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

6. (4) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

6. (6) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

7. (5) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

8. (8) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

9. (-) Attack On Titan Vol 33. by Hajime Isayama

10. (10) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #4: A Heart Divided by Jin Yong

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Standing Tall by Peh Shing Huei

2. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

4. (6) Atomic Habits by James Clear

5. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

6. (-) The Goh Chok Tong Story Vol. 1 and 2 by Peh Shing Huei

7. (7) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

8. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

9. (8) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

10. (10) Think Again by Adam Grant

CHILDREN'S

1. (10) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022 by National Geographic

2. (1) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

3. (2) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

4. (3) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

5. (-) World Of Science: Adventures In The Human Body by Karen Kwek

6. (5) They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera

7. (4) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

8. (7) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

9. (-) World Of Science: Adventures With Aquatic Creatures by Karen Kwek

10. (-) The Impostor's Guide To Among Us by Kevin Pettman

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.