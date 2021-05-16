Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (3) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

2. (2) How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino

3. (4) First Person Singular by Haruki Murakami

4. (1) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

5. (5) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

6. (7) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

7. (6) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

8. (9) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

9. (-) Lonely Castle In The Mirror by Mizuki Tsujimura

10. (8) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #4: A Heart Divided by Jin Yong

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Standing Tall by Peh Shing Huei

2. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

4. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

5. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (7) Atomic Habits by James Clear

7. (5) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

8. (8) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

9. (-) The Power Of Geography by Tim Marshall

10. (10) Think Again by Adam Grant

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

2. (3) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

3. (2) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

4. (4) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

4. (5) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

5. (7) They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera

6. (-) Six Of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

7. (6) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

8. (8) Charlie And The Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

9. (9) George's Marvellous Medicine by Roald Dahl

10. (10) Matilda by Roald Dahl

10. (-) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022 by National Geographic

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.