Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (3) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

2. (-) First Person Singular by Haruki Murakami

3. (-) How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino

4. (5) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

5. (2) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

6. (-) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

7. (4) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #4: A Heart Divided by Jin Yong

8. (7) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #1: A Hero Born by Jin Yong

9. (1) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

10. (9) Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-joo

10. (-) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (5) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

4. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

5. (4) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

6. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

7. (7) Think Again by Adam Grant

8. (-) Range by David Epstein

9. (-) The Psychology Of Stupidity by Jean-Francois Marmion

10. (-) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

3. (3) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

4. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

5. (5) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

6. (4) InvestiGators: Off The Hook by John Patrick Green

7. (8) Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 1 by Gege Akutami

8. (-) Charlie And The Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

9. (-) Solo Levelling Vol. 1 by Chugong

10. (-) Chainsaw Man Vol. 2 by Tatsuki Fujimoto

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.