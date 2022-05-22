Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (2) Reminders Of Him by Colleen Hoover

3. (4) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

4. (-) Book Lovers by Emily Henry

5. (8) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

6. (6) Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

7. (5) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

8. (3) The Fine Print by Lauren Asher

9. (7) Terms And Conditions by Lauren Asher

10. (3) Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Don't Worry by Shunmyo Masuno

2. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (4) Atomic Habits by James Clear

4. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

5. (5) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

6. (9) Surrounded By Setbacks by Thomas Erikson

7. (-) Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees by Thomas Erikson

8. (9) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel

8. (-) Zen Wisdom For The Anxious by Shinsuke Hosokawa

9. (6) Principles For Dealing With The Changing World Order by Ray Dalio

9. (-) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

10. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club #3: On Purpose by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2023 by National Geographic

3. (5) InvestiGators #5: Braver And Boulder by John Patrick Green

4. (3) Cat Kid Comic Club #2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

5. (6) InvestiGators #4: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

6. (7) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

7. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #16: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney

8. (4) A Good Girl's Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson

9. (-) The New Girl by Jesse Q. Sutanto

10. (10) Spy X Family Vol. 1 by Tatsuya Endo

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores