Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Reminders Of Him by Colleen Hoover

2. (2) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

3. (-) Crescent City #2: House Of Sky And Breath by Sarah J. Maas

4. (3) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

5. (7) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

6. (5) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

7. (-) The Fine Print by Lauren Asher

8. (6) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom

9. (8) Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

9. (9) The Murder Of Roger Ackroyd by Agatha Christie

10. (-) The Gift Of Everything by Lang Leav

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear

2. (4) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (3) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

4. (2) In This Together: Singapore’s Covid-19 Story edited by Sumiko Tan

4. (5) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

5. (7) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

5. (9) Principles For Dealing With The Changing World Order by Ray Dalio

6. (6) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

7. (-) Bold Vision by Freddy Orchard

8. (-) Surrounded By Setbacks by Thomas Erikson

9. (-) Mindset by Carol S. Dweck

10. (10) Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees by Thomas Erikson

CHILDREN’S

1. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club #2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

2. (4) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #16: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney

3. (2) InvestiGators: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

4. (6) The 143-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

5. (7) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

6. (9) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #14: The Keepers Of The Empire by Geronimo Stilton

7. (8) Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

8. (-) Gangsta Granny Strikes Again! by David Walliams

9. (5) You’ll Be The Death Of Me by Karen M. McManus

10. (-) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson

• This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.