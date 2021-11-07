Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (4) Dune by Frank Herbert

3. (2) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

4. (6) No Longer Human by Osamu Dazai

5. (-) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom

6. (8) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

7. (7) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

8. (-) Punk 57 by Penelope Douglas

9. (3) Attack On Titan Vol. 34 by Hajime Isayama

10. (-) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

NON-FICTION

1. (4) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (-) Not For Circulation: The George E. Bogaars Story by Bertha Henson

4. (7) Atomic Habits by James Clear

5. (1) Bold Vision by Freddy Orchard

6. (6) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

7. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (3) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

9. (9) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki

10. (5) Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees by Thomas Erikson

CHILDREN'S

1. (2) Daughter Of The Deep by Rick Riordan

2. (-) InvestiGators: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

3. (1) Sherlock Sam And The Digital Detectives On Instanoodlegram by A.J. Low

4. (-) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #14: The Keepers Of The Empire by Geronimo Stilton

5. (4) The Last Kids On Earth And The Doomsday Race by Max Brallier

6. (3) A Tale Of Magic #3: A Tale Of Sorcery by Chris Colfer

7. (-) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

8. (7) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

9. (10) The Christmas Pig by J.K. Rowling

10. (5) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.