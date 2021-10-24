Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (3) Dune by Frank Herbert

3. (2) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

4. (5) Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

5. (8) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

6. (7) No Longer Human by Osamu Dazai

7. (-) People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry

8. (-) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

9. (-) The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren

10. (-) The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

2. (2) Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees by Thomas Erikson

3. (7) Bold Vision by Freddy Orchard

4. (4) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

5. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (3) Red Roulette by Desmond Shum

7. (6) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

8. (10) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

9. (9) Atomic Habits by James Clear

9. (8) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

10. (-) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Daughter Of The Deep by Rick Riordan

2. (-) Sherlock Sam And The Digital Detectives On Instanoodlegram by A. J. Low

3. (2) The Last Kids On Earth And The Doomsday Race by Max Brallier

4. (-) A Tale Of Magic #3: A Tale Of Sorcery by Chris Colfer

5. (4) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

6. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

7. (9) InvestiGators: Off The Hook by John Patrick Green

8. (6) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

9. (-) The Christmas Pig by J. K. Rowling

10. (5) Geronimo Stilton #79: Garbage Dump Disaster by Geronimo Stilton

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.