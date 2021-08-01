Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (7) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

2. (4) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

3. (1) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

4. (-) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

5. (3) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

5. (9) Love Your Life by Sophie Kinsella

6. (5) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

7. (8) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

8. (-) The Cat And The City by Nick Bradley

9. (6) The President's Daughter by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

10. (-) A Time For Mercy by John Grisham

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Winston Choo: A Soldier At Heart by Winston Choo, Chua Siew San and Judith d'Silva

2. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

5. (8) Atomic Habits by James Clear

6. (-) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

7. (4) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

8. (9) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

10. (10) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Megamonster by David Walliams

3. (4) Geronimo Stilton #78: Mysterious Eye Of The Dragon by Geronimo Stilton

4. (3) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022 by National Geographic

5. (5) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

6. (6) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

7. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

8. (7) InvestiGators: Off The Hook by John Patrick Green

8. (9) They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera

9. (10) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

10. (-) Minecraft: The Dragon by Nicky Drayden

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.