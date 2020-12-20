Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) There's No Such Thing As An Easy Job by Kikuko Tsumura

2. (1) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

2. (-) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

3. (4) Death On The Nile by Agatha Christie

4. (3) September Love by Lang Leav

5. (-) The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

6. (5) Before The Coffee Gets Cold: Tales From The Cafe by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

6. (6) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

7. (7) Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline

8. (-) The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

9. (-) The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

10. (9) Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

NON-FICTION

1. (1) A Promised Land by Barack Obama

2. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

5. (6) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

6. (-) The Psychology Of Stupidity by Jean-Francois Marmion

7. (5) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

8. (9) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

9. (10) Atomic Habits by James Clear

10. (7) PAP V. PAP by Cherian George and Donald Low

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) The 130-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

3. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

4. (4) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

5. (5) Code Name Bananas by David Walliams

6. (6) The Trials Of Apollo #5: The Tower Of Nero by Rick Riordan

7. (-) Change Makers: Railroads To Superhighways by Hwee Goh and David Liew

8. (9) The Ickabog by J. K. Rowling

9. (7) The Witches by Roald Dahl

10. (8) Sherlock Sam And The Seafaring Scourge On Sentosa by A. J. Low

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.