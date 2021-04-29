Beautiful blend of gardens and glass

American glass artist Dale Chihuly's name may not be instantly recognisable to the average Singaporean. But his works adorn many locations in Singapore, including The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) and the Singapore Art Museum. RWS alone has more than 100 Chihuly works.

No wonder the 79-year-old artist declares in an e-mail interview with The Straits Times: "It is impossible to choose a favourite. Each work is site-specific and responds to the environment in a unique way. It is a process of discovery to work in such distinct spaces and to create new experiences."