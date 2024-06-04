Ballet choreographer Goh Choo San to be honoured at Kennedy Center ballet festival gala in July

SINGAPORE – The late Singaporean ballet choreographer Goh Choo San will be honoured with a dedicated gala night on June 21 as part of 10,000 Dreams: A Celebration Of Asian Choreography.

From June 18 to 23, the six-day festival held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, will recognise the works of Asian creatives in ballet, with a focus on Goh, the first Asian choreographer to gain international recognition. The event is curated by the Kennedy Center and arts advisory group Final Bow For Yellowface co-founder Phil Chan.

Over a Zoom call, Singapore Ballet artistic director Janek Schergen, 73, says: “The Kennedy Center said, ‘If we’re going to have an evening celebrating Asian choreographers, we can’t not have Goh Choo San. We feel that since he was a part of The Washington Ballet and was the first Asian choreographer, it needs to be in honour of him.’ So they approached me, and we’ll be doing Momentum at the gala night.”

Principal dancers Kwok Min Yi and Satoru Agetsuma will dance the leading roles for Momentum, choreographed by Goh.

Two other ballets by Goh will be performed on the gala night – Fives, performed by The Washington Ballet, and Ballade, performed by Vancouver’s Goh Ballet, with dancers from the National Ballet of China.