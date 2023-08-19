Author Kehinde Fadipe sets debut novel In Such Tremendous Heat in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Kehinde Fadipe is a big fan of Singapore’s scorching weather – so much so she titled her debut novel In Such Tremendous Heat.

“I just love it. It has to be incredibly humid for me to even notice the humidity,” says the British-Nigerian actress and writer, 40, who is dressed fittingly in a tropical print button-up for this interview.

Her novel follows the lives of three Nigerian expat women in Singapore – workaholic lawyer Dara, sharp-tongued banker Amaka and piano prodigy-turned-housewife Lilian.

While living out their expat dreams, they have their lives disrupted by a charming newcomer: British­-Nigerian lawyer Lani.

It is a light-hearted book inspired by the stories she has heard and the experiences of people she has met over her 10-year stay in Singapore.

Fadipe grew up in Lagos and London, but moved to Singapore in 2013 with her husband, who had found a job here. They have since started a family here.

She is private about their two children, but jokes that “the book felt like another child”.

When she first moved to Singapore, she looked to writing as a fulfilling way to express herself creatively while balancing her job teaching English and drama.

In 2015, she began writing a blog called BGIS, or Black Girls In Singapore.

It was a series of fictional stories about the same three characters in her book. She wrote six posts for this series, before deciding to turn it into a more layered novel.

Even after 12 different drafts of the book, the first two chapters of the novel are still almost the same as the first two posts of her blog.

“There’s no validation in writing a book, because it’s almost like you’re retreating into a hole to work on this idea. With a blog, you get comments and ‘likes’, and it can feel engaging,” says Fadipe.

“But I asked myself: If I die tomorrow, what would I regret not doing? I knew my six-year-old self would be disappointed if I had never published a book. Fiction has always been my first love,” she says.