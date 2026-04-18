Acclaimed Indian writer Amitav Ghosh's latest book Ghost-Eye (2026) is his first novel in seven years.

SINGAPORE – Acclaimed Indian author Amitav Ghosh’s first novel in seven years, Ghost-Eye (2026), imagines a world where cases of reincarnation invigorate the climate movement. He reminds his sceptics: “The only environmental movements that have been successful are not founded on a traditional idea of politics.”

The 69-year-old raises the example of how a 160-year indigenous struggle culminated in the unprecedented recognition of the Whanganui River in New Zealand as a legal person in 2017.

Thus, it is not so far-fetched that his protagonist – a young Marwari girl raised in a strict vegetarian household demanding to eat fish after she recalls her former life as a fisherwoman – knows something about the changing climate that science cannot explain.

“How do we decide what is natural and supernatural?” asks the Brooklyn-based Ghosh, a recipient of the Jnanpith Award – India’s oldest and highest literary honour – and a newly appointed Guggenheim Fellow. In Ghost-Eye, he applies the arguments about representing the unthinkable in his landmark climate polemic The Great Derangement (2016) to the making of his fiction.

“We’ve become so imprisoned by a technocratic worldview that pretends that we know everything there is to know about the world, that somehow everything in the world can be technologically or scientifically manipulated,” says Ghosh in a Zoom interview with The Straits Times from Macau, where he is speaking at a literary festival – and where several readers have come up to him to share their experiences of past life memories.

Like the deep research dives he does for his historical novels such as the opium war saga Ibis trilogy (2008 to 2015), Ghosh has ploughed through rich historical materials about past life recollections.

He cites the Indian-American anthropologist Akhil Gupta’s study on “reincarnated children” and practitioners of past-life regression therapy as examples, although he need not look further than his friends to intuit that the notion of past lives has purchase among people.

The Calcutta-born writer – who received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Delhi University and then a doctorate in social anthropology from Oxford University – admits that his education has by and large been rigorous, materialist and secularist.

It was not until the pandemic, during the last days of his late mother who had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease , that he started to recognise the strange things in his life.

“One day, when I was visiting her in the hospital, she literally had – in front of my eyes – what’s now called a near-death experience. I experienced it when she was talking about what she saw on the other side,” the writer says pensively. “Deep down in my heart, I’m not someone who thinks in these sorts of rationalist and secularist ways at all. If I did, I wouldn’t be a writer.”

Ghosh, too, has perhaps subconsciously embedded himself into one of Ghost-Eye’s main characters, Dinu – a Brooklyn-based antiques dealer whose sick aunt in Calcutta has a story of herself as a young therapist that would eerily draw the rationalist Dinu into a world of woo-woo yarns.

As a Bengali who is “obsessed with fish” and cooks often, Ghosh has also made the cooking of fish dishes – like maach-bhaat (fish curry and rice) – a central part of the book’s magic.

On the environmental movement’s over-emphasis on deploying new technology to overcome the climate crisis, Ghosh says emphatically: “I think this techno-scientific stuff is just taking the world towards destruction – we’ve seen that science and technology is the problem, not the solution.”

The book which Ghosh names as the “best book on climate science” comes as a bit of a surprise – the late Pope Francis’ second encyclical Laudato si’ (Praise Be To You), subtitled “On Care For Our Common Home”.

Ghosh says: “He’s one of the few people who’s actually said that there’s no technological solution to this. We have to just think differently about the world – accept that there are these great mysteries that human beings cannot necessarily solve through technology.”

Influential writings that have shaped his understanding of non-human sentience include Bengali polymath and pioneer plant physiologist Jagadish Chandra Bose’s essays – recently translated by poet and critic Sumana Roy in The Man Who Made Plants Write (2026) – and Chinese-American anthropologist Anna Tsing’s The Mushroom At The End Of The World (2015).

“Within our Asian belief systems, the idea of plant sentience is not completely foreign. Certainly within India, it’s not foreign. That kind of reductive materialism is something peculiarly Western,” says Ghosh, raising examples of how people from countries such as Japan and Singapore find no contradiction in believing in the supernatural while being rationalist in outlook.

Ghost-Eye also extends the arguments he made in The Nutmeg’s Curse (2021), the writer’s non-fiction title studying the 17th-century Dutch genocide on the Banda Islands ( present-day Indonesia) for monopoly of the nutmeg trade. In it, the Dutch East India Company arrives in the region waving the flag of scientific rationality, but a supernatural force moves them to massacre.

The imperialists, too, were under the influence of something beyond the order of scientific explanation. He says: “They came from a culture that was deeply torn between witchcraft beliefs and a belief in a certain kind of mechanical rationality. The Bandanese recognised these – that these are crazy people, and they were trying very hard to mollify them, to keep them sane. They failed.”

The titular curse of that book is the resource curse – a theory that countries with abundant natural resources paradoxically see poorer development outcomes.

“Look at what’s happening in the Gulf,” he says. “Today, the resource curse has been globalised – it’s everywhere on the planet. Asian and African elites have adopted that extractivist mindset. In a way, you could say that countries like India, Indonesia and China are now auto-colonising – extracting resources on a massive scale.”

Asked where the future of environmental movements lies, Ghosh thinks that global cooperation is not the only way to go.

“Certainly, at a political level, it’s important to incorporate collective action globally,” he says. “But I do think that hyper-localism is going to be a very important source of resilience in the future.”