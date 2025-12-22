Straitstimes.com header logo

Austrian painter Arnulf Rainer dies at 96

FILE PHOTO: Austrian artist Arnulf Rainer gestures as he poses for photographers in front of an overpainted portrait of psychoanalyst Siegmund Freud at Siegmund Freud Museum in Vienna November 22, 2006. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer/File Photo

Arnulf Rainer, seen here in 2006, was considered one of Austria's leading postwar artists.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Austrian artist Arnulf Rainer, a pioneer of Art Informel, has died aged 96, APA reported.
  • Rainer was known for "overpainting," layering paint on existing works, including his own images.
  • A versatile abstract artist, Rainer's works were displayed in major global art museums.

VIENNA - Austrian artist Arnulf Rainer has died at the age of 96, Austrian news agency APA reported on Dec 21.

A versatile and often provocative exponent of abstract art, Rainer was considered one of Austria's leading postwar artists and was a pioneer of Art Informel in his homeland.

His works featured in major art museums around the world.

Both painter and graphic artist, Rainer was initially drawn to surrealism, but from the 1950s he became renowned for what he called “overpainting” - painting over existing works or pictures, frequently images of himself or those created by him.

Austrian state broadcaster ORF said Rainer died on Dec 18. REUTERS

