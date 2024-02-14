Austria’s Salzkammergut bets on arts, culture to reboot region in 2024

SALZKAMMERGUT, Austria – There is a Singapore connection in Salzkammergut’s arts programme for its year as one of Europe’s Capitals of Culture (ECOC) in 2024.

The Regional Express, a five-part immersive audio experience, was co-created by assistant professor Ella Raidel, who teaches film-making at the School of Art, Design and Media, Nanyang Technological University.

Through The Regional Express website (regional-express.org/tour), train passengers can listen to stories about the communities along a commuter route that runs from the towns of Gmunden to Bad Aussee in the Salzkammergut region near Salzburg.

At a media preview at Gmunden train station in late January, Prof Raidel, who is Austrian, describes the project as “a new way of seeing and listening, a new form of cinema. The landscape passes by the train windows like a cinematic experience”.

One of the series’ most intriguing – and disturbing – stories comes from Ms Silvia Dinhof-Cueto, daughter of Mr Victor Cueto, a Spanish Republican who was arrested as a political prisoner and ended up in a Nazi concentration camp in Ebensee.

Today, Ebensee is a sleepily idyllic Alpine town nestled amid picturesque mountains. Neat houses are laid out just steps away from a cavernous tunnel – meant for the Nazi rocket project – built by concentration camp victims.

Ms Dinhof-Cueto, 70, is emotional about The Regional Express, which addresses a neglected aspect of Austrian history. Though her father survived the war, he remained stateless in Austria for many years, despite marrying an Austrian woman and starting a family.

“When my father was alive, no one spoke to him about his experiences. Even now, no one asks me why I have a Spanish name,” she says.