Noah Zhou – Solo Transcription of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2

Bechstein Music World

Apr 25, 2.30pm

Transcribing a piano concerto for solo piano relies on two contradictory impulses that must be kept in tension for the transcription to be successful.

The first is accessibility – the making available of works that otherwise require the resources of a full orchestra to a lone instrumentalist. The second is bravado – the magnificent concentration of power and material in the hands of a single, swaggering virtuoso.

The downside of this Promethean trade-off is the removal of the conversational duality between orchestra and soloist that is fundamental to the form of a concerto. In addition to playing all the notes (more than one would have had to play in the original), the pianist must somehow give the sense of two entities in dialogue rather than deliver an extended soliloquy.

The case for transcribing Rachmaninoff’s second piano concerto – a work that already possesses a monster of a solo part and relies heavily on a sense of dialogue to make an impression – is arguable, but British-Chinese pianist Noah Zhou’s athletic and ambitious reimagining of the concerto made as passionate a case as possible for the transcription. This was a reworking clearly designed to exploit the full range and resources of modern technique, combining the already taxing piano part with a fulsome amount of orchestral detail.

It was a heroic and mostly impressive endeavour, though Zhou’s zeal to overlay the solo part with as much of the orchestral writing as possible led him occasional gilding the lily, with some curiously thick rolled chords in the already generously padded second movement. There were also some puzzling omissions such as the virtual disappearance of the string parts, which have the main theme, at the first movement’s Maestoso recapitulation.

Zhou, who placed fourth in the 2025 Rachmaninoff competition, has a naturally appealing stage presence, an exuberant manner, and formidable mechanical technique. He played with great enthusiasm in what seemed to be a perpetual state of virtuosic frenzy, though the unflagging intensity of his manner somewhat understated the full expressive scope of the work, which has many moments of calm amid the storm.

Zhou’s technique, while accomplished, sometimes lacked the final degree of finesse required to do justice to such an ambitious undertaking. His dynamic range tended to be loud, even in the many quieter sections of the first two movements – an unfortunate choice exacerbated by a small hall with unforgiving acoustics. And the sheer mechanical complexity of the transcription, which required all manner of keyboard-spanning leaps and hand crossings, meant the sense of dialogue so fundamental this work sometimes struggled to come into focus.

Zhou preceded the Rachmaninoff with Mozart’s K.330 piano sonata, a favourite of talented intermediate players, though his muscular reading of this delicate and graceful work made a mixed impression, with slightly perfunctory staccato articulation in the first movement and some oddly intrusive bass accents in the second. On the evidence of this energetic recital, Rachmaninoff is much more Zhou’s forte, though a little less fortissimo would have been welcome.