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Concert review

Asian Cultural Symphony Orchestra celebrates 10th anniversary with all-S’pore works

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The Asian Cultural Symphony Orchestra marked its 10th anniversary with a concert at Victoria Concert Hall on Aug 1.

PHOTO: NATHANIEL LIM

Chang Tou Liang

  • The Asian Cultural Symphony Orchestra's 10th anniversary concert featured only Singaporean works, celebrating ordinary people who shaped the nation.
  • The concert showcased diverse compositions honouring Singapore’s Pioneer and Merdeka generations, civil servants, migrant domestic workers, and national unity through local melodies.
  • Performances included world premieres, a megachoir collaboration, and a rousing encore with the audience singing the National Day Parade song One United People to highlight racial harmony.

AI generated

Asian Cultural Symphony Orchestra
Victoria Concert Hall
Aug 1, 4.30pm

When the Asian Cultural Symphony Orchestra (ACSO) gave its first concert in August 2016, it performed the popular Butterfly Lovers and Yellow River Concertos, both by Chinese composers. The mission to promote works by Asian composers had evolved such that by its 10th anniversary, the chosen repertoire was wholly Singaporean.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.