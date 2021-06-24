Arty life by the river

Organised by curator Karin Bravin, the exhibition also features art forms such as sculptures, including Texas-born artist Joshua Goode’s Ancient Rhoman Votive Statue and Ancient Statue Of Winged Figure (both above). It is the largest art show in the park’s history. “I spent so much of the pandemic walking through the park and thought this would be the perfect time to see public art,” said Ms Bravin.

PHOTO: NYTIMES