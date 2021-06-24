Arty life by the river

Fresh Start (right) by American artist Valerie Hegarty, as part of the Re:Growth, A Celebration Of Art, Riverside Park And The New York Spirit exhibition in New York, United States. Twenty-four artists address literal, metaphoric and poetic ideas of
Fresh Start (above) by American artist Valerie Hegarty, as part of the Re:Growth, A Celebration Of Art, Riverside Park And The New York Spirit exhibition in New York, United States. Twenty-four artists address literal, metaphoric and poetic ideas of regrowth in the exhibition, which is spread across nearly 100 blocks of park.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Fresh Start (right) by American artist Valerie Hegarty, as part of the Re:Growth, A Celebration Of Art, Riverside Park And The New York Spirit exhibition in New York, United States. Twenty-four artists address literal, metaphoric and poetic ideas of
Organised by curator Karin Bravin, the exhibition also features art forms such as sculptures, including Texas-born artist Joshua Goode’s Ancient Rhoman Votive Statue and Ancient Statue Of Winged Figure (both above). It is the largest art show in the park’s history. “I spent so much of the pandemic walking through the park and thought this would be the perfect time to see public art,” said Ms Bravin. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Fresh Start (right) by American artist Valerie Hegarty, as part of the Re:Growth, A Celebration Of Art, Riverside Park And The New York Spirit exhibition in New York, United States. Twenty-four artists address literal, metaphoric and poetic ideas of
Swailing (above) by London-born artist Niki Lederer. The show is sponsored by 32 individuals and corporations, and produced by the Riverside Park Conservancy. It ends in September. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Published: 
35 min ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 24, 2021, with the headline 'Arty life by the river'. Subscribe
Topics: 